Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Feeling insomniac? Here’s how pistachios will help you sleep better

Nowadays, many people have trouble sleeping because of their unhealthy habits and poor sleep routine. For example, using electronic devices before bedtime, having a heavy meal, or not having a relaxing routine before sleep can affect the quality of sleep. However, not having enough of some important nutrients, like vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, calcium, and magnesium, can also cause sleep problems. Some studies have shown that not getting enough of these nutrients is linked to having trouble sleeping.

Many foods like nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals that can improve sleep. For instance, pistachios are the best nut for sleep as they contain a high amount of melatonin, which can help you sleep better and for a longer duration.

Pistachios also provide magnesium and Vitamin B6, which help promote restful sleep. Magnesium can help you fall asleep and achieve deep sleep, while Vitamin B6 plays a role in the production of serotonin, which is the 'happy hormone' that stabilizes our mood. Eating pistachios can aid in healing physical, mental, and autoimmune disorders.

Many benefits of pistachio

Pistachios have many health benefits for both the body and mind. Ayurveda suggests that pistachios are helpful for people who suffer from anxiety, insomnia, mindless food cravings, and obesity. Pistachios can improve appetite, sexual power, mood, and even sleep. They are also great for heart health as they contain many nutrients that support the cardiovascular system.

Best time to have pistachio for sound sleep

Experts suggest eating a handful of pistachios one hour before bedtime instead of taking magnesium and melatonin pills for better sleep. Along with pistachios, Ayurvedic herbs like brahmi, ashwagandha, jatamansi, tagar, shankhpushpi, and other stress-relieving and sleep-improving herbs can also help with insomnia, disturbed sleep, over-thinking, and anxiety. These herbs can be consumed with milk or water at bedtime for better results.

So, instead of taking pills, eat a handful of pistachios one hour before bedtime to sleep peacefully. Taking care of your sleep is crucial for your overall health and wellbeing, so make sure to prioritize it in your daily routine.

Latest Health News