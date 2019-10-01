Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide becomes reason for Virat Kohli getting trolled online. Actor Reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide becomes reason for Virat Kohli getting trolled online

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a huge fans base. People follow all the latest episodes and even watch the old episodes again. Recently, during an episode of the comedy show, Master Bhide, played by Mandar Chandwadkar, took a dig at Virat Kohli which resulted in the Indian skipper getting trolled online. The actor was himself very shocked that a dialogue of his could result in this.



In the episode 2828 of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide tries to solve a riddle that reads, “Humesha jeetne wala.” He answers to this question by saying Virat Kohli’s name but his daughter Sonu interrupts and recalls that he and his team lost in the recently help World Cup 2019. Soon after the episode aired, fans took this conversation to another level and trolled Virat Kohli. Some users even commented saying ‘Bhide is Dhoni fan’. While some were on Bhide’s side, there was an army that blamed him for getting Kohli trolled.

looks like master bhide is a dhoni fan. pic.twitter.com/Zzfb7eOMfY — Fauxy capt. (@thephukdi) September 27, 2019

Reacting to the same, actor Mandar Chandwadkar told Spotboye that he was shocked to see such reaction. He said, "I was just reading all those comments, just before you called me. With your help, I want to clear that Virat is being unnecessarily trolled. If a person has seen the episode he/she must be aware that the character I play of Bhide is simply trying to solve a riddle about 'Aisa kaun hai jo hamesha jeetta hai aur kabhi nahi haarta?'. And in a flow he says, 'Yeah, its Virat Kohli jo hamesha jeetta hai and kabhi nahi harta'. But my onscreen daughter Sonu interrupts and says, "But recently they lost the semis at the ICC World Cup 2019 didn't they?'. That's a normal thing there is no trolling about him that how did he loose? and why did he loose? It was just a dialogue written by writer and my character was saying that dialogue nothing else.”

Reacting to the trolls that called him a Dhoni fan rather than Virat Kohli fan, he said, "I am a fan of the entire Indian cricket team and not a specific player. We can't attribute a win or a loss to someone's name. It boils down to team-effort. In fact, if you ask me, I don't see anything bad in losing a match, after all its a sports."

He later clarifies that the scene in the episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was unintentional and only driven by the script.

Also read: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to make her comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this Navratri

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Babita Ji's dance video is pure fun

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page