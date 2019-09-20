Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai, is Dayaben aka Disha Vakani returning?

Counted amongst one of the most popular shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never disappoints fans when it comes to entertainment. In the current episode too, the fans witnessed fun when the residents of the Gokuldham Society performed on the stage during the Rangarang programme. But one performance that stood out from the rest was that of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi who dedicated a dance to his beloved onscreen wife Dayaben, the role which was played by Disha Vakani.

He was seen styled up in a stylish 80’s disco styled outfit and tried to match Mithun Da’s dance steps on the song - Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar. About the performance, he said, "Yaad Aa raha Hain Tera Pyaar is one of my all-time favorite songs and I really enjoyed performing on the same! This song is for someone who wants to express that they are missing their beloved. Daya hasn't been around since a long time and I am dedicating this piece of music and dance to her.”

Have a look at some of the pictures from the programme here:

Dayaben isn’t a part of the show and everyone especially the Mahila Mandal. Talking about the actress, Disha she took a maternity break and never came back to the show. However, every now and then there are reports of her coming back on the show. Yet again talks started doing rounds when an Instagram handle which apparently is that of Disha posted a throwback picture of hers as Dayaben from the show. Have a look:

Previously, in an interview with DNA, Dilip revealed if she’s coming back or not and said, “I don’t know, never say never. Disha might return as Dayaben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed.” He even said that he is ok even if he has to work with a new Dayaben.

