Bigg Boss 13: Tedha twist of finale in fourth week REVEALED

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 13 began with a bang two days back. The Salman Khan show started off really well on the first day and the contestants were seen locking horns with each other in order to make the show masaledaar on day one itself. A lot of twists were introduced by the ‘Malkin’ of the house Ameesha Patel, but the fans were relay desperate to know the concept behind the finale in four weeks which was revealed by the host sometime back.

Everyone is curious to know what and why the makers have planned and now we think that the mystery is solved. A report in Pinkvilla states that as per the tedha twist, one contestant will get the ticket to finale in the fourth week and by that time six people will get eliminated and new faces will get introduced.

As per a closed source, “The makers have strategized the tasks in a way that the contestants who aren’t entertaining enough will be eliminated soon so as to keep the mystery factor on. Naamkarann fame Viraf Patel, Rahil Azam, and Anuj Saxena will apparently enter the show post the first finale. This season is all about connecting the people and well, it is going to be exciting.”

Talking about the contestants of this season, the makers have introduced just the celebrities this year. The list includes names of Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Abu Malik among others. The show airs at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

