Bigg Boss OTT: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh to grace finale episode with Karan Johar

Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh to grace finale episode with Karan Johar

Even as 'Bigg Boss OTT' nears its finale, clearing the way for the television format to be hosted by Salman Khan, the latest news from the 'house' is that architect-actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia will share the spotlight with the host Karan Johar on Saturday, September 18. Like all other finales, the BB OTT finale will be a grand event with special guests and performances by the contestants. If the show grapevine is to be believed, the Deshmukhs are likely to announce the winner (or winners), who will the get an opportunity to move on to Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' house.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be streamed online on the video streaming platform Voot select at 7 pm. Bigg Boss 15: Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy, Karan Kundrra, Celebs likely to participate in reality show

After the eviction of Neha Bhasin, the five remaining contestants -- Pratik Sehjpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty (whose abrasive behaviour has attracted much attention) -- are all working hard to look glamorous and raise the show's oomph quotient.

In the shocking mid-night eviction, Neha was shown the exit doors in Bigg Boss OTT. She stayed in the house for five weeks and was a connection to Millind Gaba and later Pratik Sehajpal. Her elimination left all the housemates teary-eyed. They cried their hearts out when they were asked to gather in the garden area by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin share first post after eviction, thanks Shamita, Pratik, Raqesh

Meanwhile, going by the social media buzz, Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on TV on 3rd October at 9 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and the Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It is said that the public's votes will decide who from the Bigg Boss OTT house qualifies to participate in the 15th season of the controversial reality show.

