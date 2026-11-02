Anuj Thakur, Dhoom Machao Dhoom actor, dies at 33; friend reveals he never woke up one morning

Television actor Anuj Thakur passed away on October 27 at the age of 33. His sudden demise has left his friends and colleagues shocked. Reportedly, the actor maintained a very healthy lifestyle and would get up at 4.30 every morning to jog. On the day of his passing, the actor never woke from his sleep.

How did Anuj Thakur die?

As per reports, Anuj Thakur suffered a seizure and died in his sleep. Anuj's friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post. He also recalled meeting the actor just 10 days before his death. The two had known each other for 17 years and had worked together on several television shows.

Speaking to The Times of India, Rupesh shared details about Anuj's final moments. He said he learnt about the actor's death on Friday night through a common friend. He later met Anuj's mother and brother on Saturday, when the family told him that the actor had suffered a seizure.

“I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I met his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That’s when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode. Anuj was an early riser. He woke up at 4.30 am every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn’t get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had died.”

Rupesh Sonar pays tribute to Anuj Thakur

After the actor's death, Rupesh shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. He recalled Anuj as a close friend and someone he considered a younger brother. He also remembered the actor's early struggles and the projects they had planned together.

“Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace.”

Television actor Vaqaur Shaikh also expressed grief over the news. He commented, “Ohhh my God… that’s unbelievably… Very sad to hear this, I knew him since his initial days… Very sweet and nice guy… May his soul rest in peace.” Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra reacted to the news as well, writing, “What are you saying? How’s that possible? He was a happy boy.”

Anuj Thakur was known for his work in television shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar.

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