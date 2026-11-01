Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20; Scout and Yung break down as they bid him goodbye

Aasif Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Salman Khan announced his exit during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, bringing his run on the reality show to an end. The elimination also led to an emotional moment inside the house, as Scout and Yung broke down after learning that Aasif would be leaving. Both contestants were seen crying as they bid farewell to him.

Aasif was among the contestants facing elimination, along with Scout, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Kanika Mann. Aasif eventually received the eviction announcement, while the others continued their journey on the show.

Scout and Yung break down after Aasif's exit

Scout and Yung had an emotional reaction to the announcement. The two were seen crying as Aasif prepared to leave the house. Their response became one of the main moments from the elimination episode, particularly as both struggled to say goodbye.

Aasif's exit also changes the group dynamics inside the house. Contestants who had been sharing the same space and competing together will now have to adjust to his absence. For Scout and Yung, the immediate reaction was to his departure, rather than the effect it could have on the game.

Aasif had supported Scout during his argument with Arishfa

Aasif had also featured in one of the major disagreements of the week. Scout’s equation with Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh came under discussion after Uditi brought up Scout’s girlfriend, Kashvi. The conversation led to an argument involving Scout and Arishfa, with Aasif taking Scout’s side.

The disagreement added to the discussions around friendships and loyalties in the house. With contestants increasingly divided over their equations with one another, Aasif’s exit comes at a point when alliances and personal differences are already influencing the game.

Kanika Mann, meanwhile, secured the captaincy during the week. Her win gave her a separate position in the house as the nominated contestants waited to find out who would be eliminated.

For the unversed, Salman Khan returned to host Weekend Ka Vaar after Rohit Shetty presented the previous weekend's episodes. Bigg Boss 20 can be streamed on Jio Hotstar at 9:00 PM everyday.

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