Bigg Boss 20 promo: Salman Khan schools ScoutOP over his bond with Love Gill, questions his loyalty to Kaashvi

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to get intense as host Salman Khan confronts ScoutOP over his behaviour towards Love Gill. In the latest promo, Salman is seen questioning Scout's loyalty and pointing out how he has failed to stand by both his 'sister-like' friend Love and his girlfriend Kaashvi.

During the interaction, Salman asks Scout why he did not stand up for Love despite repeatedly calling her a sister-like friend. He also questions Scout about his actions. He tells him that he has failed to remain loyal to anyone, including Love and his girlfriend Kaashvi.

Salman Khan schools ScoutOP over his bond with Love Gill

In the promo, Salman is heard saying, "Scout aap kisi ke saath loyal nahin... Jise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hai, use girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye."

He further asks Scout whether he was emotionally manipulated by Love. "Tumhe emotionally manipulate kiya aur phasaya," Salman says, to which Scout replies, "No, sir."

Taking the conversation further, Salman questions Scout's inability to distance himself from Love. He says, "Are you an idiot? Aapse Love se doori nahi sahii jaa rahi thi, aese mei next stage aaya...rishta wahi par massage nahi...aapne patane ke chakar mein aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi."

Sharing the promo, JioHotstar on Instagram wrote, "Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman lagayenge @scoutop ki class!" Watch the promo below:

What is the whole matter?

For the unversed, in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi, confronted him over his physical closeness with fellow housemate Love Gill. She appeared on stage alongside host Rohit Shetty and asked Scout to maintain his distance from Love and set clear boundaries.

The controversy surrounding ScoutOP and Love began after several videos showing Scout massaging Love's feet, hands, neck and calves, including under a blanket, surfaced online. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rohit Shetty also pointed out that such actions did not appear appropriate on screen.

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addresses the same issue and questions Scout over his behaviour towards Love. The new episode will air on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

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