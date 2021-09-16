Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin share first post after eviction, thanks Shamita, Pratik, Raqesh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEHABHASIN4U Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin share first post after eviction

In a shocking mid-night eviction, singer Neha Bhasin was shown the exit doors in Bigg Boss OTT on Wednesday. She stayed in the house for five weeks and was a connection to Millind Gaba and later Pratik Sehajpal. After her eviction, Neha took to Instagram to share her first post and thanked the show for giving her friends like Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha Bhasin wrote, "I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now"

Neha Bhasin has been in the limelight for her closeness with Pratik. Recently, after the family round, Nishant Bhatt question both about their feelings for each other. While the three sat in the garden area, he asked Neha what she would have done if she had met Pratik before her marriage or whenever she was single. After thinking a little, Neha said: "I would have eaten him up." This irked Pratik and he asked what that meant. Replying to it, the former said: "I would have dated him then."

Nishant threw the same question at Pratik who refused to answer it then and walked away. After a while, he returned and then answered it saying: "Yes, I would have dated her too."

However, Neha mocked him and said that he fears saying anything. Pratik didn't agree with this and sat with her to justify later at night. He told her that he has been in a tough spot when it comes to such things in the past which is why he took some time to answer Nishant's question.

Earlier after Pratik's sister's visit, Neha told Pratik to maintain a distance and said, "I'm worried about the consequences of the way we're living with each other."