Bigg Boss 20: Elvish Yadav joins Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, interacts with Yung DSA and Gullu in fun task

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to get more entertaining as YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins host Salman Khan on the show. A glimpse of his appearance was featured in the promo aired after the October 31 episode.

In the promo, Yadav is seen interacting with contestants Yung DSA and Gullu as he invites them to participate in a fun task, adding an entertaining twist to the weekend episode.

Elvish Yadav joins Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

The promo offers a glimpse of some light-hearted moments from the episode. Elvish's presence brings a different energy to Weekend Ka Vaar. As he makes his way onto the Bigg Boss 20 stage and greets the housemates, he also reveals his favourite contestant, Love Gill.

Later, Elvish asks Gullu and Yung DSA to participate in a task to check their 'rizz'. In the promo, the duo are seen performing push-ups as part of the activity. Their interaction with Elvish makes for a fun moment.

Elvish Yadav's Bigg Boss journey

Elvish Yadav became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He eventually lifted the trophy, becoming the first wild-card contestant to win the reality show. His victory earned him a massive fan following and further strengthened his popularity on social media.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav also participated in MTV Roadies' 20th season, XX: Double Cross, as a gang leader alongside veterans Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 20, streams every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and also airs on Colors TV from 10:30 pm onwards. Viewers can also watch the show's 24-hour live deferred feed on JioHotstar.

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