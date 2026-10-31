Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan returns for Weekend Ka Vaar; has Aasif Khan been evicted?

There has been considerable commotion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with fresh reports suggesting that Aasif Khan has been evicted from the show. As the game progresses, the equations between contestants continue to change, and the latest arguments have added to the tension. While Aasif’s reported exit has caught viewers’ attention, several other developments have also unfolded inside the house. Here is a look at what has happened and what viewers can expect from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Which contestant will be evicted?

On Saturdays and Sundays, the show features Weekend Ka Vaar, during which host Salman Khan is seen confronting contestants over their behaviour and decisions inside the house. This week, ScoutOP, Love Gill, Amrapali Dubey, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Aasif Khan have been nominated for eviction. One of them could see their journey come to an end this weekend.

Reports have now claimed that Aasif has been evicted. However, an official confirmation of his exit is awaited.

Aasif gets involved in ScoutOP’s conflict

On Friday, an argument broke out between ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan. During the confrontation, Uditi Singh, while attempting to support Arishfa, brought up the name of ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kashvi. This angered ScoutOP, leading to an argument between him and Uditi.

Aasif Khan also got involved in the conflict and took ScoutOP’s side. Furthermore, during the altercation between ScoutOP and Arishfa, Aasif was seen arguing with Arishfa as well. The disagreements added to the tension among the housemates, with the fallout expected to be addressed during the weekend episodes.

Kanika Mann becomes the show's captain

Amid the arguments, the results of the captaincy task were also announced. Kanika Mann emerged victorious and secured the position of house captain. Notably, this is the first time she has taken on the responsibility.

It remains to be seen how Kanika handles her new role and whether her captaincy changes her equation with the other housemates. Her decisions could also influence the way the contestants approach the tasks and nominations in the coming days.

Salman Khan returns for Weekend Ka Vaar

After Rohit Shetty hosted the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is set to return to the show this weekend. The host is expected to address the latest arguments inside the house, including the clashes involving ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh and Aasif Khan. Viewers will also be waiting to find out whether the reports about Aasif’s eviction are true and how the remaining contestants react to the weekend’s developments.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 are available to stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm IST. Viewers can also watch the television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm IST. Weekend Ka Vaar airs on Saturdays and Sundays, with Salman Khan returning as host for the weekend episodes.

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