Bigg Boss 14: Here's when Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and others will enter the house

Bigg Boss 14 has slowly and steadily raising our excitement, thanks to the dramatic contestants. The show's concept took a new turn with the entry of seniors aka Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan. However, many were confused as to where are a few contestants whose names were included in the tentative list. These were those of Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta and also Pratik Sehajpal. And now it seems that the remaining celebrities will soon be making their way into Salman Khan's reality show with the help of an assigned task.

A Pinkvilla report states, "Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the house. The fourth contestant could be between Pavitra Punia's ex Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants are already put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai.

From what we hear, the contestants will first be put in the secret room on the 16th after they meet and greet Salman Khan. Their entry will be kept mysterious with a task assigned to them."

For the unversed, Naina is popular for her straightforward in the reality show Splitsvilla which is why her entry was much-talked-about.

Apart from the contestants, there are also reports that state ex-contestants including Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula will also enter the house to assign a few tasks to the contestants. While it was being said that it is a mere rumour, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sana recently dropped a hint in her live chat with fans on YouTube where she said, "'Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss me aane ki, mujhe toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Now, if I go, then I will go as a guest."

