All you need to know about adult star Sapna Bhabhi who is expected to make a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 14

Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi is expected to make a wildcard entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read on to know more about the adult star.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Adult star Sapna Bhabhi to make a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 14?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNASAPPUOFFICIAL

Sapna Bhabhi is likely to be the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 14

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 14 too is expected to have full twists and turns. Even though it has not been long since the high voltage reality show has begun but the drama has started intensifying. And to add on to the spice, the makers have decided to add a wildcard contestant in the Salman Khan’s show. Yes, the new housemate who is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house is none other than the adult star Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi.

As per reports, Sapna Bhabhi will be entering the show as the first wildcard celebrity in the coming few weeks. However, no confirmation has been made from her side regarding the same.

For the unversed, Sapna is a popular Bhojpuri actress and has worked in many Gujarati and Hindi films. But she gained popularity from her erotic web-series named Sapna Bhabhi which went on for four seasons. Sapna, so far, has been a part of more than 250 films in the three languages. 

The actress debuted in Bollywood with Mithun Chakraborty's Gunda in 1998 where she played the role of his sister. Some of her other adult shows include, Taankh Jhaank, Sapna Ke Angoor, Boss and Love Lust Drama.

Talking about her personal life, Sapna got married to a Gujarati businessman in 2013 but got separated later. She also has a 5-yr-old son named Tiger.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

 

