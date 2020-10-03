Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARDUL PANDIT Who is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit? All about the TV actor

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back with a bang, This year's Bigg Boss feature singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, the controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, Sara Gurpal, singer Rahul Vaidya, actress Nikki Tamboli, TV actors, and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Kkavyanjali actor Eijaz Khan, Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Nishant Malkani, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Pavitra Punia and Dil se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin as contestants. Among these contestants, we also have TV actor Shardul Pandit in this year's show. Here's everything about the actor.

Before becoming an actor Shardul Pandit was a successful radio jockey. He even holds a Limca Book of Records for performing non-stop for 19 hours on the radio. Having participated in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Pandit ventured into acting with popular TV show Bandini. He then moved to Dubai to continue his job as an RJ, only to shift back to Mumbai in 2015.

He was last seen in Kuldeepak and Sidhi Vinayak. Recently, the actor had even opened up about his fight against mental illness on social media, and also shared how with no earnings during the lockdown, he had to move back to his hometown to survive.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will stream on Voot Select app. While the viewers can watch Bigg Boss on Voot, you will need to subscribe to Voot Select. You can also visit the Voot website to catch the latest Bigg Boss episodes. Jio and Airtel subscribers can watch Bigg Boss 14 episodes' live stream on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

