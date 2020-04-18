Image Source : TWITTER Raavan slaughter scene in Ramayan gets chopped, viewers express anger on social media

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has broken all records after it made its comeback on the small screen during the coronavirus lockdown. As the nation came to a standstill with COVID-19 pandemic escalating at an alarming level, viewers demanded the return of Ramayan as well as Mahabharat. The re-run began on April 8 on Doordarshan and now that it is all set to end, fans are in a meltdown. Currently, people are witnessing Raavan's slaughter in the show. When Lord Ram killed Raavan in the latest episode, viewers realized that a few scenes have been edited which irked them badly.

Ramayan's episode had many scenes being edited during the ultimate fight between Raavan and Ram. While many viewers were elated to watch it and took to Twitter to call it Dussehra, however many others realized that the scenes were chopped during Ravana's slaughter and expressed their displeasure with Doordarshan. Viewers said that scenes between Raavan-Lakshman, scenes of Ahiravana have been cut from the telecast.

ALSO READ | Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's photo with PM Modi, LK Advani goes viral

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Why did you edit so many scenes, aihiraavan , raavan death , raavan and Laxman scene? Ye sab kidar hai?" The user further wrote, "Why so much cut? It would be best if you showed up without editing. There was no need to edit such an important scene." Another user wrote, "But is baar.. Ahiravan aur makardhavg toh aaye he Nahi???" Check out the tweets here-

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan & Shri Krishna are works of art that deserve to be seen without tampering with the artist’s vision through edits like those in the DVDs. #RamayanOnDDNational #RestoreRamayan @ChikhliaDipika @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @swwapniljoshi — JanakiRaghunath (@siyarambhakt) April 18, 2020

@DDNational In Ramayan number of seen cutted ,where Ram and Laxman kidnapped by Ahiravan in patallok. This seen not shown,Hanuman son makardawaj also not shown — Amaranth (@Amarant36966520) April 18, 2020

Let's rate #Ramayan as one of the greatest tv series ever made on IMDB

Retweet to spread this

#रावणवध #रामायण pic.twitter.com/ezWd91YNsS — Shivam (@shiv_am_logan) April 18, 2020

Thanks to retelecast of #Ramayan ..We Got to know Abt the Reality of Agni Pariksha 🤧



Laxman jii bhi hmari tarah hi Andhere me the abhi tak😂😂 — 🔸𝑨𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒂🔸 (@Call_me_Ankii) April 18, 2020

#Ramayan #Ramayanmemes

Me and My Brother fighting and suddenly Dad Enters : pic.twitter.com/hz3MBZEwuw — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) April 18, 2020

Earlier, when Doordarshan telecasted the Sita apaharan scene in Ramayan, Gujrati actor, who became a household name all over India playing Raavan got emotional and joined hands while watching the episode. His video went viral on the internet. In the video, Trivedi folds his hands in the end. The scene got him very emotional, as per a report by timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience. Also, the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it

ALSO READ | Rare old photo of Ramayan star cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh will make you nostalgic

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage