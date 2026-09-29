Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh recalls breakup with Karan Wahi, Mary Kom reveals how much of her biopic is real

Actor-host Uditi Singh is currently in Bigg Boss 20. She was once in a relationship with Karan Wahi. The conversations around why they broke up often crop up during her conversations in the house. On Monday, she was seen discussing her breakup with Wahi during a conversation with Scout.

During another segment, Aamrapali Dubey was seen discussing her much-talked-about bond with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

What did Uditi Singh say about her breakup with Karan Wahi?

Uditi Singh opened up about her past relationship with Karan Wahi and recalled how their breakup eventually became a “blessing in disguise” for her. She also spoke about the impact the split had on both her personal life and career.

Talking about what led to their relationship ending, Uditi said things became difficult after the couple adopted a golden retriever during the lockdown. Taking care of the pet became a source of frequent arguments between them. “Uske leke bahut ladaiyan hui,” she said. Their different approaches to cleanliness also became a point of conflict. Uditi explained, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag."

Uditi had previously revealed on the show that her mother was not happy about her relationship with Karan Wahi, particularly because of their age difference. Speaking to Scout OP, she once again discussed how the age gap affected their relationship. She recalled feeling discouraged instead of supported by her partner. “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.”

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi's relationship

Uditi and Karan began dating in 2019. The two first connected on social media before meeting in London with Karan's friends. After meeting a couple of times and speaking for around two months, they started dating.

Their relationship became public in January 2020 when Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media and opened up about their romance.

Aamrapali Dubey talks about Nirahua

A lot is said about the superstar Bhojpuri on-screen couple, Aamrapali and Nirahua. The latter had also arrived on the stage to drop off Dubey at Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere night on September 6.

On Monday, while eating, she was seen talking to Love Gill about their camaraderie. She shared how rumours suggest that the duo are dating. For the unversed, Nirahua is already married and has three kids.

She said Nirahua is one of her best friends. He understands her without her having to say anything. She then said that Nirahua keeps convincing her to marry someone. She said that it's easy for a man to say 'get married'. She added that it's difficult for a woman to leave everything behind and marry someone.

Mary Kom opens up about love, life and her biopic

Qazi asked Mary Kom if she had ever been in love, leading to a candid conversation about her personal life. Mary said there had been certain experiences in her life, but she did not feel love from within. Instead, she found herself driven more by her responsibilities.

Aman later asked Mary how much of her biopic was inspired by her real-life experiences. She clarified that only a small part of the film reflected her actual life. She also pointed out that the character shown in the movie was very different from the person she had experienced in reality.

Captain Gullu offered jeevan daan to Kanika, Uditi

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu took charge as captain for the second time and was given an important decision that would affect the entire house.,He had two options. Gullu could choose 120% ration but lose the Jeevandan lifelines, or opt for 80% ration and restore lifelines for different pairs of contestants.

Gullu chose 80% ration and decided to restore the lifelines of Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann. This gave both contestants another opportunity to continue their journey in the house. His second stint as captain also resulted in the second door of the 2X Room being opened for the first time.

Nominations bring a new twist

The nomination task came with a new challenge this week. Housemates were divided into pairs and given 10 minutes to decide who should stay and who should be nominated. If the pairs failed to reach a decision within the given time, both contestants would be nominated. Gullu, being the captain, was exempt from the task.

Rhiti Tiwari and Amrapali were the first pair to take part. They could not reach an agreement within the given time, leading to both of them being nominated. Next, Mahi Vij and Arishfa Khan faced the task. Mahi pointed out that Arishfa had a strong fan following and could have a better chance of being saved. After their discussion, Mahi decided to nominate herself.

Aasif Khan and ScoutOP were the next pair. ScoutOP eventually found himself nominated. Qazi and Uditi also failed to reach a decision within the allotted time, resulting in both being nominated. Aman and Kanika Mann faced a similar situation and could not come to an agreement. They too were nominated. The task continued with Love, Mary Kom and Yung DSA also facing the nomination pressure.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors.

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