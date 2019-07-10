Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team reminisce about Kavi Kumar Azad on his death anniversary

One of the most popular TV shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon be completing 11 years. But before the cast rejoiced, everyone took to social media to remember actor Kavi Kumar Azad who was seen playing the role of Dr. Hathi on the show before his death. The 'laughing Buddha' of the show passed away on July 9, 2018, due to cardiac arrest and yesterday was his death anniversary.

Azad has also been a part of Bollywood films like Jodha Akbar, Mela, and Fun2ssh. Dilip, previously in an interview opened about Kavi Kumar Azad’s personality and said, "He was amazing to work with and a happy-go-lucky person. He was always very positive and kept everyone happy on the sets." Remembering their co-actor, the show’s cast including Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria, Dr. Komal Hathi aka Ambika Ranjankar posted heartfelt messages on their social media accounts. Have a look:

The producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi in an interview to Pinkvilla said, "We miss him but nothing in our hand and in replacement of him Mr. Nirmal Soni playing the role is doing his job very sincerely." He even tweeted about him and wrote, “मैं कोई कागज का टुकड़ा नहीं जो ऊड जाऊंगा । - कविकुमार आज़ाद की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन। हंमेशा याद आएंगे डॉक्टर हाथी।@TMKOC_NTF”

The show has been in the speculations for months because of the lead actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben. The makers are looking out for a new face for the show and name of Vibhuti Sharma have been doing rounds. However, no official announcement about the same has been made.

Disha Vakani

Previously the producer opened up about the actress exit and said, “Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV, an actor is known for its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result.”

