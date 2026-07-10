Saif Ali Khan says Kartavya should have ended differently: 'Villain should have faced…'

New Delhi:

Saif Ali Khan has reflected on some of his recent films, admitting that he isn't entirely satisfied with how projects like Kartavya and Devara turned out. While discussing his career, the actor said he now wants to choose films that leave a lasting impact rather than simply adding to his filmography. He also reflected on the ending of his latest Netflix film, Kartavya.

Saif Ali Khan talks about Kartavya

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif said he feels fortunate to have been part of films like Omkara and Kartavya, which allowed him to explore different kinds of roles. "I think I am lucky to have done films like ‘Omkara’ and ‘Kartavya’. At least you get cast in some of these projects because people think there’s perhaps more to you", he said.

Talking about the phase he is in professionally, Saif said he wants every new project to feel meaningful. "I think I need to attract more of those kinds of films and I want to push myself further at this stage of my career. When I look back at the last couple of years, I realise that you survive as an actor. Somebody pays you and that’s great. I did ‘Devara’. I thought it’d take two months because the role and the pitch sounded exciting, but it ended up taking much longer. Suddenly, you’ve spent almost a year on one film. Yes, you got paid and maybe it covered one child’s education or took care of other responsibilities, but where is the film that makes it all worthwhile? Every film should count. I keep asking myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I am at a stage where I want every next film to matter."

Saif Ali Khan reflects on the climax of Kartavya

Saif also looked back at Kartavya, revealing that the film had actually been completed three years before its release on Netflix. According to him, releasing it earlier could have made a difference. He also recalled discussions around changing the climax. "'Kartavya' is fortunate that ‘Red Chillies’ gave it to ‘Netflix’ because it was actually completed three years ago. Had it been released when it was made, it would have felt much fresher. We also discussed changes to the ending. I remember writing about it because we all felt the villain should have faced consequences and been arrested. If we had pushed a little harder, it might have happened. But for some reason, these things happen and we let it go."

The actor admitted he still regrets that decision. "Looking back, everyone saw it, yet nobody insisted that this change was necessary. Almost all the feedback I received from friends and well-wishers was that they liked the film, but they felt the villain should have been brought to justice. Maybe that was Pulkit’s point. It is more realistic."

In Kartavya, Saurabh Dwivedi played the primary antagonist.

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