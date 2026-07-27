The Traitors Season 2 release date announced; host Karan Johar appears in new promo, says 'it’s dhoka time'

New Delhi:

Prime Video has officially announced the return of its hit reality series, The Traitors. The second season will premiere on August 13 and stream exclusively on the platform. New episodes will drop every Thursday.

The Traitors was first launched in 2025. The show featured contestants such as Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, and other popular names from the world of showbiz. Uorfi Javed had won the first season.

The Traitors Season 2 announced

Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the new season will feature 21 celebrity contestants competing in a high-stakes game of trust, betrayal and strategy. Contestants will battle for the winner's title and the grand prize as alliances are tested and secrets come to light. Contestant details have been kept under wraps. Karan Johar featured in a new promo of the show. Take a look:

Makers talk about The Traitors Season 2

Sharing his excitement, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations—it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment. The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP, APAC, All3Media International, said, "The Indian adaptation of The Traitors struck a powerful chord with viewers in its very first season, and we couldn't be more delighted to see it return for another thrilling chapter. The passion, engagement, and sheer obsession from fans have been extraordinary, and we're excited to build on that momentum with season two. Our collaboration with Prime Video India continues to deliver a version of the format that feels both fresh and authentic to its core while pushing the boundaries of reality entertainment. We're confident the new season will once again captivate audiences with its compelling mix of high-profile celebrities, intense drama, and edge-of-the-seat gameplay—the hallmarks that have made The Traitors one of the fastest-growing and most celebrated reality formats in the world."

The team at Dharmatic Entertainment added, "The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook. We're thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again."

The Traitors Season 2 is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular reality format and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International.

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