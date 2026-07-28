Samay Raina takes a playful dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha; don't miss Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM's reaction

New Delhi:

Samay Raina has dropped a surprise bonus episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, and it is already creating buzz online. The special members-only episode features Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi as panellists.

Contrary to the regular Season 2 episodes, which stream on both Netflix and YouTube, this episode has been released exclusively for members of Samay Raina's YouTube channel. Clips from the show have already surfaced on social media, with one particular exchange between Samay and Raghav grabbing everyone's attention.

Samay Raina takes a dig at Alia Bhatt

In one of the viral moments, Raghav Juyal plugs his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai and tells the audience, "Meri film aa rahi hai 'Bhai Tera Star Hai (My film is releasing Bhai Tera Star Hai)." Samay immediately responds with, "Kitni baar khud hi batana padega toh kaisa star hai? (What kind of star are you if you have to tell it again and again)."

Raghav quickly hits back, saying, "Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha (Alia Bhatt also said the same thing)." Without missing a beat, Samay takes a playful swipe at Alia Bhatt's Alpha, saying, "Uski bhi nahi chali thi (Even her film did not work)." For the unversed, Alia and Sharvari had graced the first episode of India's Got Latent 2, as a part of Alpha promotions.

How to watch India's Got Latent 2 bonus episode

The bonus episode is available only to paid members of Samay Raina's official YouTube channel. It is not included with a regular YouTube account or a Netflix subscription.

To watch it, viewers need to sign in to YouTube with an active channel membership and head to the 'Members Only' section on Samay Raina's official channel.

About Raghav Juyal's Bhai Tera Star Hai

Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM in lead roles. Their initial photos together had sparked dating buzz. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film stars Raghav as Ajay Singh, a London-based dreamer who believes he is destined to become a star. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30.

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