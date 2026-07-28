'Can you help me in dying?': Ram Kapoor reveals why he helped his father plan his death

New Delhi:

Ram Kapoor made one of the most emotional revelations on the latest episode of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. As part of a task, contestants had to reveal one of their deepest secrets. Ram was shown the keyword "father", leaving him with no option but to open up about a chapter of his life he had never spoken about publicly. His confession left fellow contestants stunned as he began by saying, "I helped my father plan his death."

Ram Kapoor opens up about his father's cancer

Ram Kapoor then shared the story of his father's battle with pancreatic cancer and the difficult promise that changed his life forever. He revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. Since the tumour was inoperable, he underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy. According to the actor, the treatment responded well, allowing his father to live another decade.

However, when the cancer returned at the age of 73, doctors recommended another round of treatment. At the time, his father was in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that he called Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, and asked to speak with the actor.

Ram admitted that his relationship with his father had never been easy. While the rest of the family remained closely involved in the family business, he chose acting as a career and eventually distanced himself from them. During the conversation, his father made it clear that he no longer wanted to undergo treatment.

"Basically, unhone decide kar liya tha ki he doesn’t want to fight it anymore," Ram recalled. He then asked Ram a question that completely caught him off guard. "Can you help me in dying?"

'My mother and sister still don't talk to me'

Ram said his first reaction was disbelief. But his father explained that he had accepted his fate and did not want to go through the final phase of his life alone. According to Ram, his father asked him to keep the conversation private and promised that he would stay beside him when he was admitted to the ICU.

"He didn't give me a choice," the actor said. Ram explained that his father was not afraid of dying. What frightened him was the thought of being alone. "He wasn't scared of dying. But he just didn't want to be alone," he said.

The actor also shared his father's final wishes. He did not want anyone to cry at his funeral and wanted all the last rites to be completed on the same day.

Ram said he honoured every promise he had made and stayed by his father's side, holding his hand until the very end. The decision, however, had lasting consequences for his family. "My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than 5 years," he revealed.

Despite the fallout, Ram said he has no regrets. Supporting his father during his final moments was the greatest responsibility he could fulfil as a son. The experience also transformed the way he looks at life and death, he added. "Death is nothing to me anymore. I have learned how to live only after seeing his death this close," Ram said before concluding, "Guys, if you all are scared of death, you all are not living. That's my secret."

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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