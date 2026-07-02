Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat? Know about Kartavya's 33-year-old child artist bullied for his looks

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was impressed by Yudhvir Ahlawat's acting in the Netflix film Kartavya. The OTT film brought Yudhvir distinct recognition. However, in a latest interview, the actor opened up about how he cannot forget the way he was treated in Bollywood prior to that.

In a recent interview, Yudhvir recalled his early days in acting and spoke about the poor treatment he endured.

Yudhvir Ahlawat was mocked for short stature

Speaking on the podcast Kadak, Yudhvir revealed that he was frequently teased about his appearance during his school and college days. Yudhvir is short in stature. He says, 'Things have changed now, but back then, I used to get bullied. In school and college, other boys were taller than me and would make fun of me.'

Bad experiences in Bollywood

Yudhvir also discussed the negative experiences he faced in Bollywood. 'I was told I would be shooting for 22 days for the Yash Raj Films movie Shamshera. However, they called me in for only five days. I spent three of those days sitting in the vanity van and shot for just two days. Ultimately, I appeared in only one scene of the film. Initially, I had been signed for a different character, but that role was later given to another actor. Something similar happened with Anil Kapoor's film Thar; I was signed for the movie, but my character was completely removed during the editing process.'

Yudhvir Ahlawat as Harpal

Yudhvir Ahlawat played the role of Harpal in the Netflix film Kartavya. Despite being 33 years of age, the actor played the role of a child artist in the film and won hearts. Moreover, the character Yudhvir portrays is neither innocent nor the culprit. His hands are stained with blood, but it was never his decision to make. Ahlawat was appreciated by OTT audiences and critics alike for his authentic performance in the film. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan, who leads the film, praised the actor in several interviews.

For the unversed, Kartavya was released on Netflix on May 15, 2026 and it also features Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi along with Yudhvir Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan.

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