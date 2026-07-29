Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia to lead Netflix's new comedy Best of the Best; first pictures out

New Delhi:

Netflix is all set to bring a fresh coming-of-age story to screens with ‘Best of the Best’, set against the colourful and competitive world of collegiate Bollywood-fusion dance. Starring ‘Never Have I Ever’ actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia, the film has now unveiled its first pictures, offering a glimpse of the characters and their journey.

The comedy film is directed by Lena Khan and written by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and comedian-actor Hasan Minhaj. It is set to premiere on September 18, 2026.

First pictures of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia's Best of the Best out

Sharing the first look pictures, Netflix wrote, "get ready to meet the dance crew BEST OF THE BEST is a new comedy film set in the world of competitive collegiate Bollywood-style dance. Premiering September 18 on Netflix! (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users have expressed their excitement about the film's announcement in the comments section. One user wrote, "Can't believe this is real life!" Another thought Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's post was announcing a new season of Never Have I Ever, writing, "I thought it was a new season of Never Have I Ever." Another commented, "Diva!! I'm so excited for you."

Best of the Best: Who all are in the cast?

Apart from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia, the film stars Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Hasan Minhaj, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, and Saara Chaudry in pivotal roles.

When is Best of the Best releasing?

Netflix's new comedy-dance film, Best of the Best, will start streaming from Friday, September 18, 2026. However, the makers are yet to release its trailer.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia's work front

On the work front, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, best known for playing Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever, was last seen in the series The Boys as Countess Crow. Before that, she voiced Beesha Balti in the 2025 film The Twits. Meanwhile, Priyanka Kedia was last seen in Disclosure Day. She is also known for her role in the 2024 film Everything to Me.

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