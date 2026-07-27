OTT releases this week feature The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 and more

New Delhi:

These days, several films across different genres are running in theatres, including Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey and others. Apart from the big screen, several new films and shows have also arrived on OTT platforms, giving viewers a variety of options to choose from.

The coming week brings a fresh lineup of exciting releases across genres, including the much-awaited Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the docudrama The Bombing of Pan Am 103. Read on to know about the shows that you can watch online this week.

OTT releases of the week

1. The Bombing of Pan Am 103

The docu-drama series The Bombing of Pan AM 103 is based on the events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing. It is created by Jonathan Lee and Adam Moane-Griffiths. The historical action drama series is set to hit the Netflix screen on July 30, 2026. The show's lead cast includes Connor Swindells, Patrick J Adams and Lauren Lyle.

Release date - July 30

2. The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's film The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to make its OTT debut in India on JioHotstar on July 29, 2026. The film will be available for streaming in both English and Hindi languages.

Release date - July 29

Sharing the film's OTT release date trailer, JioHotstar wrote, "Gird your loins, for The Runway is coming home #TheDevilWearsPrada2 streaming 29th July on JioHotstar."

Newly released series on OTT

Apart from new releases, series like Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto's Musafir Cafe and Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya also arrived on OTT platforms and have been garnering attention from viewers.

1. Musafir Cafe

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana's Musafir Cafe has also arrived on Netflix, adding to this week's OTT lineup. It is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name; the romantic drama revolves around the lives of Chander (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto) and Preeti (Mahima Makwana) as their paths cross in an emotional journey.

OTT Platform - Netflix

2. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Directed by Himank Gaur, the comedy-drama series Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya is now streaming on the OTT platform Prime Video. The seven-episode series features an ensemble cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, Prachi Shah and Abhimanyu Singh.

OTT Platform - Prime Video

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya received mixed reviews from viewers and critics, with some praising the actors' performances, while a section of the audience found the series slow, preachy and predictable.

Also Read:

Alia Bhatt's Alpha set for OTT release? Here's what reports suggest after its box office run