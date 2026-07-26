Alia Bhatt's Alpha set for OTT release? Here's what reports suggest after its box office run

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Alpha, a spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, was among the major releases of the year. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the banner behind blockbuster spy films such as Tiger and Pathaan, there was speculation that Alpha could become one of the biggest hits of 2026.

However, the film failed to resonate with cinema audiences and did not make a significant commercial impact. With talk of its OTT release now gaining momentum, let's find out when and where it will be available to stream online.

Alpha coming soon to OTT

Nowadays, digital rights deals are often finalised even before a film's theatrical release. In the case of Alpha, the makers had already secured an OTT deal. It was initially expected that the spy thriller would begin streaming online around two months after its theatrical release. However, the film's average box office performance appears to have influenced the release timeline.

According to media reports, the makers may release Alpha on OTT around Independence Day. Although a specific release date has not yet been finalised or officially announced, it has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt's film will stream on Netflix, as the platform acquired its digital rights.

If you haven't watched Alpha in cinemas, you can wait a little longer to catch the spy thriller on Netflix. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Alpha plot

Alpha follows two undercover agents who find themselves at the centre of a mission that could have far reaching consequences for national security. As the stakes rise, the pair must navigate betrayals, dangerous adversaries and personal challenges while trying to prevent a major threat, with the story unfolding across multiple international locations.

Commercial performance of Alpha

Alpha was released in cinemas on July 3 and has since grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, the spy thriller has earned close to Rs 70 crore at the Indian box office. As a result, compared with the previous films in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, Alpha has emerged as the weakest performer commercially.

Alpha cast and makers

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female led chapter in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Nikitin Dheer playing key roles in the action thriller.

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