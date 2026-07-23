Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon leads light-hearted drama, but it misses the mark

Movie Name: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Director: Hemank Gaur

Genre: Comedy drama

In recent years, several sitcoms have explored serious, real-life issues through light-hearted storytelling. Shows like Panchayat and Gram Chikitsalaya have managed to address social issues with a touch of humour. Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya attempts something similar, following an easygoing government school principal (Kay Kay Menon) whose life takes an unexpected turn when a government scheme pushes him to improve his school's board results. But does it hit the mark? Let's decode.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Story

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), the laid-back principal of a government school in Delhi's Tinki Toli district. He is used to the school's poor infrastructure and limited resources until a government scheme changes everything. The initiative promises a trip to Cambridge for the principals of Delhi's top 10 government schools that achieve outstanding Class 10 board results, along with their spouses.

Motivated by the incentive, Gyaneshwar tries to improve Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, one of the city's poorest-performing schools, along with his team of teachers, while battling the everyday challenges of a government school.

The series opens with officials from the Education Directorate arriving at Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya to meet the headmaster. However, they end up asking a student selling tea at a roadside stall for directions to the school. The student reveals that no classes have been held for the past few days because two classrooms and a laboratory have been occupied to accommodate guests attending the daughter's wedding of local MLA Goldy (Deven Bhojani). The series opens by showing the struggles of a government school, setting the tone for what follows.

As Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon) forms the School Management Committee (SMC) to bring Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya into Delhi's top 10 government schools, the team soon realises the task is far from easy. Conducting extra classes requires funds, while poor attendance remains another challenge. In one scene, students admit they mostly come to school on Tuesdays for the “kheer” served under the midday meal scheme. Whether Gyaneshwar succeeds in turning the school's fortunes around and earns his dream trip to Cambridge forms the crux of the story.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Writing and Direction

Writers Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava do a decent job blending humour with social commentary. The writing keeps the story engaging at first while showing the struggles of government schools and students' lack of interest in studies, with witty dialogues and teacher-student interactions.

Archana Puran Singh's Urmila Devi, a close aide of MLA Goldy (Deven Bhojani), becomes the principal's only hope for securing funds. Through this, the series also highlights how political influence often becomes necessary for schools to fulfil even their basic requirements.

The series also highlights issues like teaching sensitive topics, restrictions on disciplining students, and teachers struggling to adapt to changing classroom rules.

Director Hemank Gaur succeeds in keeping the series engaging for the most part. However, a few subplots fail to make an impact, and the narrative loses momentum after the fifth episode, with a few subplots feeling stretched and slowing down the pace.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Technical aspects

Technically, the series keeps things simple yet effective. The editing and cinematography bring the setting of a government school to life, striking a balance between nostalgia and the harsh realities of poor infrastructure. The background score fits naturally into the narrative, adding to the overall mood without feeling intrusive.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Acting and what works

Kay Kay Menon delivers a natural performance as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the headmaster of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Initially driven by his dream of going to Cambridge with his wife (Prachee Shah), he gradually realises the importance of improving the students' future. Menon does justice to the role, though the writing could have explored his character in greater depth.

Prachee Shah has limited screen time, but she makes the most of it with a sincere performance. Archana Puran Singh fits well into the role of Urmila Devi, MLA Goldy's close aide. Her authoritative screen presence suits the character. Abhimanyu Singh is among the standout performers as strict Hindi teacher Hansraj Meena. While he reminds viewers of the teachers they feared in school, the series also explores his personal struggles. Singh delivers a convincing performance throughout.

Deven Bhojani does well as MLA Goldy, but the weak writing affects his character. His subplot feels forced and fails to leave an impact. Prasanna Bisht impresses as Kanchan, the newly appointed Maths teacher who is also asked to teach Physics due to staff shortage.

Aitesh Gupta is natural as the English teacher whose dyslexia often lands him in awkward situations. At the same time, Annapurna Soni is decent as Sharma Ma'am, although her character deserved more screen time. Naveen Kasturia and Akshara Padwal share a believable father-daughter bond as Mukul and Palak. While Mukul helps students with their problems, he struggles to understand his own daughter. Padwal gives a sincere performance as the rebellious teenager.

The supporting cast, including Kabir Sajjid, Aswanath Kumar, Virendra Pundyal, Kiran Deep Sharma, Aryan Prajapati, Yatendra Bahuguna and Jared Albert Savaille, perform well despite limited screen time. Among them, Kabir Sajjid and Aryan Prajapati leave the strongest impression. Biswapati Sarkar also makes a brief cameo appearance.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: What doesn't work

Despite its promising plot, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya isn't consistent throughout its seven-episode run. While the first half keeps viewers invested, the narrative begins to lose steam after the fifth episode. A few subplots, especially the one involving MLA Goldy, feel unnecessary and add little to the overall story.

The series also struggles with pacing in the second half, with certain portions feeling stretched. Tighter writing and better execution of these subplots could have made the series far more impactful.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: The final verdict

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has its heart in the right place. While it doesn't deliver the emotional depth or consistency seen in some of TVF's best shows, it remains an honest and relevant watch that shines a light on the state of government schools. It is bolstered by sincere performances and a meaningful premise; however, the series is worth watching if you're looking for a grounded drama with a social message, even if it doesn't fully realise its potential.

2.5/5 for Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

Also Read: Kay Kay Menon heads to a dysfunctional school in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya; release date out

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