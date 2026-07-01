Project Hail Mary gets OTT release date; here's when Ryan Gosling's sci-fi thriller arrives online

New Delhi:

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary is all set for its OTT debut. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film initially released in Indian theatres on March 26, 2026 and received positive responses from both viewers and critics. Apart from Ryan, the film features Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce in key roles.

Those who missed the film in theatres will now get the opportunity to watch it on their streaming devices. Read on to know when and where you can stream Ryan Gosling's film online.

Project Hail Mary OTT release date

As per the official announcement, Project Hail Mary will hit the Prime Video platform on July 3, 2026. Sharing the OTT release date teaser, makers wrote, "It is time go! Project Hail Mary begins streaming on Prime Video this Friday (sic)." Take a look below:

What is the plot of Project Hail Mary?

Project Hail Mary follows the story of a science teacher, Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As he regains his memories, he realises he must stop a mysterious threat that could wipe out life on Earth, with help from an unexpected ally.

Project Hail Mary box office collection

Project Hail Mary emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India in 2026. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 6,436.18 crore worldwide. It collected Rs 3,190 crore from overseas markets, while it earned Rs 75.26 crore in India across 44,648 shows. During its first week, the film collected Rs 24.70 crore in India, followed by Rs 20.30 crore in its second week.

Project Hail Mary: About the makers

For the unversed, Project Hail Mary is based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name, with the screenplay written by Drew Goddard. It is produced by Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Rachel O'Connor, Aditya Sood and Andy Weir under Pascal Pictures, Open Invite Films, Waypoint Entertainment and Lord Miller Productions. The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios. Patricia Whitcher, Lucy Winn Kitada, Nikki Baida, Ken Kao, Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg serve as executive producers.

Also Read: Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary becomes 2026's biggest Hollywood hit in India so far