Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary becomes 2026's biggest Hollywood hit in India so far

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was recently featured in sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has become one of the biggest hits of 2026 in India so far.

The film opened well at the Indian box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in its first week, Project Hail Mary earned Rs 24.70 crore in India. It collected Rs 20.30 crore in the second week of its release.

Project Hail Mary becomes 2026's biggest Hollywood hit in India so far

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 15 crore in its third week and has been doing business, earning Rs 6.5 crore (as of April 22, 2026). So far, the total India collection of the film is around Rs 66 crore nett, and the gross collection is close to Rs 79.8 crore.

For the unversed, the film hit the big screens on March 20, 2026, a day after Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released. Because of its long and steady run, Project Hail Mary has become the highest-earning Hollywood space film ever in India. It has also done better than many Bollywood films released in 2026 so far.

Project Hail Mary: Cast and production details

Apart from Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary features Sandra Huller,James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung, Mia Soteriou, Annelle Olaleye and others. Produced by Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Rachel O'Connor under Lord Miller Productions, Pascal Pictures, Open Invite Entertainment, and Waypoint Entertainment.

Ryan Gosling's work front

On the work front, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was last seen in 2024 film The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He is best known for his work in films like Blue Valentine, La La Land, Drive, The Notebook.

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