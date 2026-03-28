Project Hail Mary collection in India: Is Ryan Gosling giving tough competition to Ranveer Singh at cinemas?

New Delhi:

Amidst the ongoing success of Dhurandhar 2, the highly anticipated Hollywood film Project Hail Mary finally hit theaters in India on March 26, 2026, six days after its global debut. The delay that was being linked to Dhurandhar 2. It was speculated that the Hollywood film's release in India was postponed due to the immense buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2.

Moreover, when Project Hail Mary premiered in Indian theaters on March 26, it was initially allotted only about five shows; however, that number has now surged tenfold. In fact, upon the sci-fi film's release in India, audiences expressed their displeasure over the limited number of IMAX screenings available.

Shows increased following public demand

Across the entire country, Project Hail Mary was initially allocated a mere five IMAX screens. However, the number of shows has since been increased. Following public demand, the schedule was first expanded by 13 shows, bringing the total count to 60. As screenings commenced, tickets began selling out rapidly at theater box offices.

Project Hail Mary collection in India

Despite opening on a limited number of screens, Project Hail Mary enjoyed a strong opening day. According to Sacnilk, amidst the frenzy surrounding Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary managed to collect Rs 2.5 crore at the Indian box office on its first day, despite its limited screen count. Globally, the film's total business has reached $155 million (approximately Rs 1,450 crore).

More deets about Project Hail Mary

Directed by Lord and Christopher Miller, the film features Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Apart from Ryan, the film features actors such as Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, James Ortiz, Liz Kingsman, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Priya Kansara in pivotal roles.

The film's story revolves around a science teacher suffering from amnesia. One day, upon waking up, he finds himself inside a spaceship. He must unravel the mystery behind a mysterious phenomenon that is causing the Sun to fade away.

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