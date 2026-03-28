Did Yami Gautam gift luxury car worth Rs 5 crore to Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar 2 success? Here's the truth

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amidst this, a video went viral online where the actor can be seen arriving at the airport in his new luxury car. Since then a rumour went viral as well that Ranveer received this luxury vehicle as a reward for the success of Dhurandhar 2 by director Aditya Dhar's wife and actress Yami Gautam.

People soon believed the news and applauded Yami for this gesture but the rumours was busted soon by X users themselves as the video is from 2025 and no such big reward was done or received by either of the parties.

What's in the video?

In the video, Ranveer made a stylish entry at the airport in his new car, arriving in true Dhurandhar style. Several reports claim that Ranveer received this car as a magnificent gift from actress Yami Gautam, the wife of Dhurandhar director and producer, Aditya Dhar. The post claimed that to celebrate the film's tremendous success at the box office, Yami gifted Ranveer a luxury GMC Hummer worth approximately Rs 5 crore.

However, several X users called out the X profile's admin for spreading misinformation. 'Why are you posting fake news?? No way you guys can go to any extent for payout,' an X user wrote. Another social media user wrote, 'shut up with these false narratives/stories. This is an old video'

See the post here:

Dhurandhar box office collection

The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, began with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, but then picked up on Day 1 with a significant increase of Rs 102.55 crore. This was followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2, Rs 113 crore on Day 3, and Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4. Let’s see how much it has collected on Day 9, according to Sacnilk. The movie collected Rs 65 crore on Day 5, Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6, and Rs 48.75 crore on Day 7.

By the end of the first week, the movie had already collected a healthy Rs 624.47 crore, holding well across a large number of shows. The second week has begun on a low note, with Rs 49.70 crore on Day 8 and Rs 41.55 crore on Day 9. Until now, the total India gross has been Rs 856.63 crore, and the total India net collection has been Rs 717.11 crore.

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