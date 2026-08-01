India's Got Latent episode 4 guests revealed; here's who is joining Samay Raina next

New Delhi:

The wait for the next episode of India's Got Latent is almost over. After confirming the release date earlier this week, Samay Raina has now revealed the celebrity guests who will appear in Episode 4. Singer Karan Aujla and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua are set to feature on the latest instalment of the comedy reality show.

The announcement comes ahead of the episode's release on Sunday, with fans already looking forward to the interactions between the guests, contestants and Samay Raina.

Episode 4 to stream on Sunday

Earlier this week, Samay announced that Episode 4 will premiere at 12 pm on Sunday. Sharing the update on Instagram Stories, he wrote, 'India's Got Latent EP 4. Sunday. 12 pm. Netflix and YouTube.'

Like the previous episodes, the latest instalment will be released simultaneously on Netflix and on Samay Raina's official YouTube channel, giving viewers the option to watch it on either platform.

Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat headline the guest panel

The fourth episode brings together personalities from both the music and comedy worlds. Punjabi singer Karan Aujla joins the panel alongside comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua, all of whom are known for their distinct styles of humour and large digital following.

One of the most notable aspects of the show is the rotation of the guest panel in each episode, who come to react to the contestants' acts and take part in the discussion. The recently announced guest list has already made many people very excited, as many say that they are especially eager to see Karan Aujla join Samay and Tanmay.

India's Got Latent keeps growing in popularity

India's Got Latent keeps enjoying huge popularity since its comeback and is currently one of the hottest comedy TV shows on social media, with clips from every episode being shared all around the network. The show offers viewers a unique combination of stand-up comedy, talent performance, and unscripted conversation of the contestants and guests.

With Episode 4 now just days away, viewers can expect another mix of performances, candid conversations and comedy when the new episode drops at 12 pm on Sunday on Netflix and YouTube.

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India's Got Latent episode 4 release time revealed, Samay Raina shares update with fans