Panchkula horror: Haryana govt suspends school principal days after 6-year-old girl assaulted in classroom

The Haryana government has suspended a government school principal in Panchkula over alleged lapses days after a six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom, said an official order on Sunday.

The order dated November 1 stated that Neelu, who is the principal at the Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, was suspended with immediate effect as per provisions of Rule 5 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016. She will be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016.

"During the period of suspension, her headquarters will be in the office of District Education Officer, Ambala and she will not leave the Headquarter without the permission of the competent authority," the order read.

The brutal assault on girl

The incident had happened on October 28 when the girl was taken to a classroom on first floor of the school, which is at Sector 20 in Panchkula. The boy had told the girl that her father was waiting inside the classroom.

Upon taking her there, the boy grabbed her hairs and attacked her with a brick before banging her head on to a table. He also hit her with a flower pot and a dustbin before leaving her in a pool of blood. Then after 30 minutes, he returned and attacked her again.

The entire incident was caught on school's CCTV footage.

Family's allegation and police probe

The girl's family has accused the school administration of negligence and said the entire incident was captured on CCTV but no one stepped in to stop the boy and rescue the girl. "Her condition has improved, though. The way she was attacked, we thought it would be difficult for her to survive," the girl's uncle Fazil said.

Based on the family's complaint, the police are probing the matter and conducted the psychological evaluation of the boy. Further action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, the girl is receiving treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. She is currently out of danger, but remains under treatment.

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