India's Got Latent episode 4 release time revealed, Samay Raina shares update with fans

New Delhi:

Stand up comedian Samay Raina has finally revealed the release date of India's Got Latent Episode 4, bringing an end to fans' wait. The comedian took to his Instagram Stories to announce that the next episode of the show will be available to stream this Sunday.

According to Samay Raina's latest update, India's Got Latent Episode 4 will premiere at 12 pm on both Netflix and YouTube. The announcement has excited viewers who have been following the comedy series since its debut.

When will India's Got Latent Episode 4 be released?

The fourth episode of India's Got Latent will be released this Sunday at 12 pm. Samay Raina shared the update through his Instagram Stories.

The announcement comes after strong audience response to the previous episodes, with fans eagerly waiting to find out when the next batch of contestants and guests would appear on the show.

Where to watch India's Got Latent Episode 4 online?

Fans will be able to watch the fourth episode of India's Got Latent on both Netflix and YouTube, allowing viewers to stream the show on their preferred platform.

The episode will be available to Netflix subscribers, while it will also be released on YouTube through Samay Raina's official channel.

What did Samay Raina announce about India's Got Latent Episode 4?

Announcing the release on his Instagram Stories, Samay Raina wrote: "India's Got Latent EP 4. Sunday. 12 pm. Netflix and YouTube." The brief update was enough to generate excitement among fans.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, with Samay Raina returning as host of the popular comedy reality show. Staying true to its original format, the new season has brought together aspiring performers and a rotating panel of celebrity guests, resulting in a mix of humour, candid conversations and unscripted moments. The opening episodes featured names such as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Ashish Solanki, Balraj Singh Ghai, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani and Yashraj. With each episode generating discussion across social media, the series has continued to attract a strong online following.

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