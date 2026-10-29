Netflix unveils Pride and Prejudice series trailer, brings Elizabeth Bennet-Mr Darcy's love story to life

The trailer for Netflix’s much-awaited Pride and Prejudice series is out, offering a glimpse into the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, played by Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, respectively. The six-part romantic drama is based on Jane Austen's 1813 classic novel. Directed by Euros Lyn, the series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2026.

Netflix unveils Pride and Prejudice series trailer

The 2-minute and 33-second-long trailer offers viewers a glimpse into Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy's love story. Sharing the trailer, Netflix on X wrote, "It is a truth universally acknowledged…Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star in Pride and Prejudice, a series by Dolly Alderton. Premieres December 3."

Earlier, the makers dropped the series' first look teaser on February 25. The 54-second teaser gave fans a glimpse of Emma Corrin's character, Elizabeth. who was watching the sunset from a rooftop. Hearing the sound of galloping horses, she blushes as Jack Lowden's Mr Darcy arrives on horseback.

How the internet reacted

Social media users were quick to react to the trailer and express their excitement about the series' release date. One YouTube user commented, "They could make 50 adaptations of this, I'd watch them all."

Another user praised the makers for adapting the story into a series rather than a film, writing, "I'm so happy this is a series, not a movie! Trying to cover the entire story in one movie leaves out so much good stuff."

Pride and Prejudice: Cast details

Apart from the lead actors, the series features Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet, Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

Pride and Prejudice: Know about the makers

The Netflix series is penned by Dolly Alderton, author of Everything I Know About Love. Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter serve as executive producers for Lookout Point, while Lisa Osborne is the producer. Alderton, Euros Lyn and Emma Corrin will also make their debut as producers with the series.

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Pride and Prejudice first look: Netflix show stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy