Baththa arrives on OTT; where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil drama, X review and more

Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Baththa has finally made its OTT debut on Thursday. Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film was released in theatres on October 1 and received positive reviews. However, despite the favourable response, it failed to attract a large audience to cinemas.

Those who missed watching it on the big screen can now stream Baththa on Netflix. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Baththa on OTT: What is the plot?

Set in Madras in 1986, Baththa follows Baththavachalam, a feared local gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi. His life takes an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside a school toilet. The boy, Sabari, is initially too scared to let him out. However, their unusual situation gradually leads to an unexpected bond between the two.

What did viewers say about Baththa on X?

After watching Baththa, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user wrote, "Cinema has a Special Way of Capturing the Purest Emotions."

Another user called it a "Fantastic & Beautiful Film" and described it as one of their favourite and most satisfying films of the year. Praising the film's music and director, the user added, "@SaiAbhyankkar songs & bgms awesome #BalajiTharanitharan great work sir."

Another viewer wrote, "#Baththa - Beautiful and must-watch Vijay Sethupathi and Master Sai delivered the best performances The film deserves more recognition!"

Baththa cast and crew

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Lijomol Jose, Sai Prithviraj, Hari Krishnan, Sahasra Sree, Santhy Balachandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Ajay Ghosh and Vishnu Govindhan in key roles.

Balaji Tharaneetharan has written and directed the film, while Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music. The director has previously collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi on films such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Baththa box office collection and IMDb rating

Released on October 1, 2026, the Tamil drama Baththa did not perform well at the Indian box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 33.33 crore in India. However, it has received an impressive response from viewers on IMDb, with around 6,700 users giving it a rating of 9 out of 10.

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OTT releases this week [October 26-31]: Dhindora, Baththa, Koffee with Karan 9, Meethe Mein Kya Hai and others