'Gyanesh Kumar unable to sleep': Rahul leads INDIA bloc's mega rally, calls 2024 Lok Sabha polls 'illegal'

Gyanesh Kumar is "unable to sleep", claimed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, as he reiterated his 'vote chori' allegations and underlined that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will be sacked from his position and sent to jail.

Leading the INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the senior Congress MP said Narendra Modi would have never become the Prime Minister and Amit Shah would have never been the Union Home Minister without Kumar. Furthermore, he described the 2024 Lok Sabha election results as 'illegal'.

Rahul described himself as a person who loves everyone, adding he does not hate PM Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar. Even though he underlined that the voice of every citizen of India is more important to him, he said he will not indulge himself into violence, and won't harm anyone or spread hatred.

The Congress leader, however, stressed that the opposition will not let anyone destroy the Constitution of India.

"Amit Shah ji said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I am telling you the opposite: Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere. Even if he wants to leave, we will not let him go. After Gyanesh Kumar, we are going to stand right in front of you. Legal action will be taken against them," Rahul said.

In his address, Rahul said the farmers are not getting their rights, while the youth are struggling to find employment opportunities. Also, he claimed that the entire wealth has gone into the hands of two or three people, which cannot be accepted in India.

He said 'vote chori' has been going on for a while India, claiming the results were tampered in the assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Criticising the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, Rahul said votes were stolen from EVMs and many names were deleted from electoral rolls.

"Fifteen per cent of India's voters were removed from the voter list after the 2024 elections. This means the 2024 election was an illegal election. It was a stolen election. I am not the one saying this, the Election Commission is saying this," the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli said.

"Gyanesh Kumar has committed the biggest crime, trying to silence the voice and soul of the nation. But we are not people of hatred or enmity. We are people of love. We want to bring love and brotherhood back to this country. This protest does not belong to any single party or leader. This is a united protest. This is India's protest, India's voice," he emphasised.

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