War 2 advance booking begins: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR eye record screen count

Hrithik Roshan's most-awaited film, War 2, will hit the theaters on August 14. Junior NTR is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film also features Kiara Advani in the lead role.

YRF's spy universe movie will face a clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie. While the Tamil film did well in advance booking, the Bollywood film has also opened gates for ticket booking. Yes! War 2 advance bookings are now open.

Notably, the buzz around War 2 grew after the release of the ‘Janaab-E-Aali’ song teaser, showcasing Junior NTR-Hrithik Roshan's stylish chemistry.

War 2 relese date and advance booking details

Yash Raj Films took to their official social media pages and wrote, 'Unstoppable action. Unmatched entertainment. Tickets on sale now, book yours today! #War2 ONLY in cinemas from August 14th. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil in cinemas worldwide! #YRFSpyUniverse'

How many screens will War 2 release on?

Filmmakers often try to release big-budget films on as many screens as possible so that more people get a chance to watch the film. The makers of War 2 have also planned to do something similar. After the success of Saiyaara, it will be interesting to see what big feat the pair of Hrithik and Jr NTR can do at the box office.

According to The Times of India report, Ayan Mukherjee's directorial War 2 will be released on 5,000 screens in the Hindi version. It is worth noting that this usually happens with very few films, which get so many screens. Well, War 2 has become one of these select films. Film critics estimate that this movie will prove to be the highest opening of this year.

About YRF’s expanding spy universe

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films' spy universe began with Ek Tha Tiger, later Tiger Zinda Hai and War made a splash. After Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan also joined YRF's spy universe with Pathaan. The last film from this group was Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Now, Hrithik will be seen once again in the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2. The War 2 trailer gave fans a glimpse of the high-octane action and intense face-off between the lead actors.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will also join the spy universe with Alpha. Reportedly, Pathaan Vs Tiger is also in the pre-production phase.

