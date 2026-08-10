Preity Zinta calls out 'clickbait content' claiming she snubbed Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions

New Delhi:

Preity Zinta, who is returning to films 8 years after Bhaiaji Superhit with Sunny Deol, has addressed a viral video that suggested she ignored Aamir Khan during the promotions of her upcoming film, Batwara 1947. The actor has dismissed any awkwardness between them and said she simply did not notice him at the time.

Preity Zinta reacts strongly to video suggesting she ignored Aamir Khan

The video was recorded during a promotional event for Batwara 1947. In the clip, Preity steps out of her vanity van, visibly flustered by too many paps and asks them, “One minute, guys, where do I have to go?” After they point her in the right direction, she walks away.

Aamir was seen standing near his vanity van, a few metres behind Preity. However, the two did not interact in the video. A paparazzi account later shared the clip with the caption, “Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?”

Preity took to the comment section of the video, responded to the post and objected to the way the interaction was presented. She called it “clickbait content” and said the caption was unnecessarily creating negativity.

“This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn't see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside and then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 promotions. Next time please don't expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste (sic),” she wrote.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMY GALAXY)Preity Zinta

When is Batwara 1947 releasing?

Preity and Aamir are currently promoting Batwara 1947, marking their latest professional collaboration. The film also marks Preity's return to the big screen after an eight-year gap. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film also featured Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare. Aamir Khan is backing the project under Aamir Khan Productions.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. It will clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.

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