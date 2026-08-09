Sonu Nigam performs Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki during surgery for doctors, fans praise his spirit | Watch

New Delhi:

National award-winning playback singer Sonu Nigam has once again demonstrated how deeply music is woven into his life, with a viral video offering a glimpse of the singer performing during his surgery. Nigam recently shared a video from the hospital in which he sang a classic Mohammed Rafi song for his doctor and medical team. Despite being in pain, the singer described the experience as the joy of music.

The unusual moment has caught the attention of fans, many of whom have wished him a speedy recovery.

Sonu Nigam sings a Rafi classic during surgery

The singer revealed that he performed for Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his team during the procedure. In the video, Sonu Nigam is seen singing Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki, the popular Mohammed Rafi song from the 1949 film Dulari.

Sharing the video on social media, Nigam wrote: A spontaneous performance for the lovely Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his excellent team during my surgery. Singing even amidst the pain... the joy of music!

The video offers a glimpse of Nigam's enduring connection with music, even during a difficult personal moment.

Fans pray for Sonu Nigam's speedy recovery

The singer's performance during the procedure quickly drew reactions from fans and followers. Many expressed concern after seeing him undergo surgery, while others praised his spirit and sent messages wishing him a speedy recovery. A fan wrote that he should get well soon, while another said they were praying for his quick recovery.

Nigam has not shared extensive details about the procedure. However, his latest video has reassured fans that he is receiving medical care, with social media users continuing to send him messages of support and wishing him good health.

Sonu Nigam's musical career

Over a career spanning several decades, Sonu Nigam has established himself as one of India's most versatile playback singers. His repertoire includes popular songs such as Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Agar Kahoon and Saathiya.

Known for his versatility across film music, independent music and live performances, Nigam has remained one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music. His latest hospital video has once again shown the personal significance music holds for the singer.

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