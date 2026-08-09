After Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, SS Rajamouli hints at Varanasi's IMAX scale on Mahesh Babu's birthday

New Delhi:

Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has given fans another glimpse of Varanasi on Mahesh Babu's birthday, sharing frames from the film’s Africa schedule and offering some insight into how he approached its vast landscapes. The director also referred to the 1.43:1 IMAX frame while describing the scale of what the team captured around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara.

Rajamouli’s post comes shortly after Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which has been making headlines for its large-format IMAX presentation. However, the filmmaker did not explicitly say that Varanasi was entirely shot on IMAX cameras. Instead, his comments highlighted the use of the 1.43:1 IMAX frame and how he felt even that format struggled to contain the scale of the African landscapes.

SS Rajamouli on Mahesh Babu's Rudhra

Alongside the new images, SS Rajamouli opened up about Mahesh’s character, Rudhra. He described the character as someone who was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself and carries a destiny he did not ask for. The filmmaker said Rudhra is witty, vulnerable and fierce, adding that Mahesh brought all these qualities to the role. He particularly pointed to the contrast between Rudhra’s strength and vulnerability.

'Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath,' SS Rajamouli said while describing Mahesh’s performance.

The director also spoke about the experience of filming in Africa. He said the land itself gave the production something that could not have been recreated on a set. The team filmed around Mount Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, with SS Rajamouli recalling how striking the locations looked during the shoot.

Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photo with Mahesh

Priyanka Chopra also marked Mahesh Babu's birthday with an unseen picture of the two actors. Sharing the photograph on social media, she wished her co-star and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi!'

Priyanka plays Mandakini in the film, while Mahesh leads the cast as Rudhra. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of the project.

More about Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is being mounted on a large scale and has been shot across international locations. The film is expected to combine action, adventure and elements of mythology, although the makers have kept the detailed plot under wraps.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

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Mahesh Babu's Varanasi look: Rudra promises larger-than-life adventure as actor unveils character on birthday