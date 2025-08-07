Janaab-e-Aali: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR in electrifying dance teaser from War 2 | Watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR light up the screen with their epic dance battle in War 2's new song teaser Janaab-e-Aali. Full song only in theatres!

New Delhi:

The makers of the upcoming action spy thriller film 'War 2' dropped the teaser of the new song 'Janaab-e-Aali' on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Ayan Mukerji's film 'War 2' is all set to hit the big screens next week on August 14, 2025, ahead of India's Independence Day. The movie will witness a clash with Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie.

The teaser of the song 'Janaab-e-Aali' showcases Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a dance face-off. The music of the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The most anticipated song, 'Janaab-e-Aali', is sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. However, the audience will enjoy the full soundtrack in the theatres.

Janaab-e-Aali song teaser sets stage for epic dance rivalry

The official teaser of the Janaab-e-Aali song has garnered lakhs of views and hundreds of comments on YouTube ever since it was uploaded. Social media users and fans have shared their views regarding this dance battle between Hrithik and Jr. NTR. One user commented, "Much excited to watch the full version." Another added, "Big fan of Hrithik Roshan and first time in the life i seeing someone matching Hrithik's dance steps..Thats you Jr NTR."

The makers of the movie shared a sneak peek of this song on Wednesday night to escalate the excitement among the fans. Taking to social media handles, YRF shared a picture where Hrithik and Jr NTR can be seen dressed in a white outfit. The duo were seen surrounded by the dancers. The caption of the post reads, "There will be WAR on the dance floor too! Tomorrow, catch a glimpse of the dance rivalry that you can ONLY watch on the BIG SCREEN when #War2 releases in cinemas from 14th Aug worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil!"

The film 'War 2' is the second instalment of the 2018 film 'War'. Besides Hrithik Roshan and RRR fame actor Jr NTR, it features Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Before this, the first song titled 'Aavan Jaavan' from the movie was released by the makers on July 31, 2025. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the song was loved by the fans.

Also Read: Suneel Darshan breaks silence on Akshay Kumar's exit from 'Barsaat'