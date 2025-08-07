Suneel Darshan breaks silence on Akshay Kumar's exit from 'Barsaat' Deewar director Darshan recently opened up about how Akshay Kumar declined the role of Arav Kapoor in the 2005 film 'Barsaat'. However, the role was given to Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.

Suneel Darshan, a renowned filmmaker, has recently spoken about the rumoured affair between Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, which affected his friendship with the actor. For the unversed, Suneel had worked with Akshay in several films, but the bond between the two of them faded as Akshay's career grew.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Deewar director Darshan opened up about the Housefull 5 actor Akshay Kumar opting out of the 2005 film Barsaat. He also claimed that before everything went south, he had started work on the movie Barsaat and had recorded a song with Akshay and Priyanka in the film. It must be noted that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra has worked together with several films like 'Aitraaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Andaaz', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', and others.

Suneel Darshan opens up about Akshay Kumar exit from movie 'Barsaat'

In the interview, he said, "Ab toh gaana YouTube pe hai. Maine Akshay aur Priyanka ka shoot…woh film shoot hui thi, I know. Haan, woh shoot hui thi film. Aur ek point aisa aaya ki uski personal life mein kaafi turbulence aa gayi thi. Toh usne mujhe poocha ki, ‘Bhai, agar yeh mere bina ho sake, personal issues ki wajah se…Toh main toh yeh maanta hoon ki actors ko bohot responsible hona chahiye, aur shaadishuda aadmiyon ko toh aur bhi zyada responsible hona chahiye. Lekin kya hota hai, galti karna insaan ki fitrat hoti hai, aur producer ko maar khana uski taqdeer mein hota hai"

About the movie 'Barsaat'

For those who may not know, the romantic drama film was initially offered to Akshay Kumar; however, he declined the role, and the role was given to Bobby Deol. The 2005 film Barsaat features Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The film is available to stream on various OTT streaming platforms, including Prime Video, MX Player, and Zee5.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the comedy mystery film 'Housefull 5' alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in the lead roles. He will be next seen in 'Bhooth Bangla' co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Prime Video's series 'Heads of State' opposite John Cena.

