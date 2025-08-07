At 13, Sridevi played a stepmother to Rajinikanth in this iconic Tamil film Did you know Sridevi played a stepmother at just 13? Her role in Moondru Mudichu alongside Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan left audiences stunned.

Acting is a difficult skill to learn, as actors have to undergo various transformations as per their character demands. These transformations can be physical, like weight changes or adopting specific dialects and others.

But sometimes, actors often play characters who are either younger or older than their real age. It's a common practice which is used in the field of acting.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who later became one of India’s most loved actresses, who played an older role compared to her real age.

Her portrayal of the stepmother of a man who was 31 years old at that time was loved by the audience despite her young age of 13. The name of the actress is Sridevi. Read on to know about the film where she played this remarkable role.

The name of the film is

The name of the film, which we are talking about, is a romantic drama film, 'Moondru Mudichu'. This Tamil-language film was released in 1976 and directed by K Balachander. It features prominent actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the lead roles. Notably, the film was based on the 1974 Telugu film 'O Seetha Katha', which was directed by K Vishwanath.

Sridevi played the role of Rajinikanth's stepmother

It is significant to note that veteran actress Sridevi, who gave several critically acclaimed films throughout her career, played the character of a young college-going girl named 'Selvi' in this Tamil film. However, at the time, she was just 13 years old.

For those who may not know, the movie revolves around the lives of three people, including one girl and two men named 'Balaji' and 'Prasath', who fall in love with her. In this film, these two men were Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

The Thug Life actor Kamal Haasan played the role of 'Balaji', whereas South superstar Rajinikanth portrayed the role of Prasath. Talking about the film's storyline, Balaji and Prasath are roommates, and they both fall in love with 18-year-old Sridevi, who used to live in the same apartment complex.

The plot continues, and somehow Sridevi's life turned around, and she ended up applying for a second marriage to a wealthy man who had four children. However, that man didn't marry Sridevi's character Selvi because of her age but asked her to take care of the kids instead.

After being impressed by her service, he asks her to marry his eldest son, who happens to be Prasath, played by Rajinikanth. The film received a good response from the audience upon its release, and it became a success. It is worth noting that the critics have given this film 7.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Besides the leading trio, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi, this film stars Vijaya Y, K. Nataraj, and Calcutta Viswanathan in the supporting roles.

Where to watch Moondru Mudichu on OTT?

For those who are wondering where they can watch this romantic drama film on OTT, then there's some good news. The 1976 film is available to stream on the Prime Video platform. Users can watch this Tamil-language film with an Eros Now subscription.

