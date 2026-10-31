Jailer 2 box office Day 16: Rajinikanth's film records lowest Friday earnings in India; check worldwide total

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is witnessing a steady slowdown at the box office as it enters its third week in theatres. After a strong run during its opening weeks, the Tamil action entertainer has started losing momentum, with its daily collections declining. On Day 16, the film recorded its lowest Friday collection at the Indian box office.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 435.40 crore. Despite the drop, Jailer 2 continues to add to its overall box office total. The film has managed to attract a strong audience worldwide following its release. Let's find out how much it earned at the box office worldwide.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 16

As per Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 5.50 crore across 8,079 shows in India on its 16th day. With this, the film's total domestic gross collection has reached Rs 509.45 crore. Friday's collection is particularly significant as the film registered its lowest Friday earnings since its release.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

While the film has witnessed a slowdown in India, its worldwide performance remains an important part of its overall box office journey. Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 776.95 crore. On its Day 16, Jailer 2 collected Rs 3 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 267.50 crore so far.

Notably, Jailer 2 became the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, collecting Rs 710.35 crore within 11 days of its release. The film surpassed Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which had earned Rs 691 crore worldwide.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth in the lead role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and brings back the actor in his popular role. The sequel also stars Jackie Shroff, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles. The film also includes cameo appearances of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the soundtrack for its first instalment.

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