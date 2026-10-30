Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 1: How is Venkatesh film performing? Know here

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas’ Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No: 47, also known as AK 47, has opened its theatrical run with an India net collection of Rs 4.58 crore, according to live estimates. Released in cinemas on Friday, October 30, the film has recorded an India gross of Rs 5.40 crore so far. The figures are based on 2,076 shows tracked until 5:03 PM IST, with the final Day 1 collections yet to be reported.

Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No: 47 Day 1 collection

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.40 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 4.58 crore. These are running estimates and may change as more show-wise figures come in through the night. The final count will give a clearer picture of the film's opening-day performance.

The film's opening-day numbers are running estimates and may change as more show-wise figures come in through the night. The final collection will offer a clearer picture of its opening performance. The final figures will be mentioned tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

What is Aadarsha Kutumbam about?

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film follows Chittibabu, played by Venkatesh, and his family, whose seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn. The story brings together family relationships, financial troubles, comedy and action, with events at House No: 47 setting off a chain of developments.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore. Dimple Hayathi also features in a special song. The film marks Venkatesh and Trivikram's reunion after a gap of around 20 years. It was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 and then October 9, before the makers settled on October 30.

Aadarsha Kutumbam: Cast and crew

Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed the film, which is produced by Suryadevara Radhakrishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. S Thaman has composed the music, Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli has handled the editing.

With the film's India net collection at Rs 4.58 crore as of 5:03 PM, its final opening-day total will depend on the remaining shows and late-evening updates. Its word of mouth over the weekend will also be important for its theatrical run.

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