Box Office collection August 6, 2025: Saiyaara slows down, Mahavatar Narsimha crosses Rs 100 cr

Several films from various genres are currently running in theatres, offering movie lovers a diverse range of choices. However, despite the variety, none of these films has managed to create any significant buzz at the box office. Most are earning just average or generic numbers, failing to leave a lasting impact.

On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India; however, Dhadak 2, which also released on the same day, slowed down at the box office. Read on to know more about their box office collection.

Son of Sardaar 2 crosses Rs 30 crore mark in India

Despite having a strong ensemble cast, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 couldn't do wonders at the box office. The action comedy film is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar'. The Bollywood film earned Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day and saw an increase in its earnings on the first weekend. However, the multi-starrer film failed in the Monday test and witnessed a drop of 74.59% on Monday by earning Rs 2.35 crore. It collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Sunday. Talking about Wednesday's box office collection, Vijay Kumar Arora's directorial managed to collect Rs 1.65 crore, and managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark. The film's total collection has been recorded at Rs 31.50 according to industry tracker Sacnilk, which is the lowest for the film, which released on August 1, 2025.

Dhadak 2 slows down despite star cast

On the other hand, Dharma Production's film Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, which was released on the same day and had a clash with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, continues to slow down at the box office. The romantic drama film, which is made on the theme of caste discrimination, collected Rs 1 crore on August 6, 2025 (Wednesday). The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 15.40 crore as of now.

Mahavatar Narsimha earns Rs 6 crore on second Wednesday

Other films which are currently running in the theatres include Mahavatar Narsimha, the fantasy drama animated film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. However, the film saw a dip in its earnings on the second Wednesday, as compared to the previous day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6 crore on August 6, 2025.

Kingdom and Saiyaara box office collection

Films like Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom and Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' are also playing in the cinemas. Talking about their box office collections. The Telugu-language prison-drama film 'Kingdom collected Rs 1.25 crore on its first Wednesday, bringing the film's collection to Rs 45.90 crore. On the other hand, the romantic drama film 'Saiyaara', which has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India, slows down at the box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film collected Rs 2 crore on its third Wednesday, as the film's total collection stands at Rs 306.60 crore.

