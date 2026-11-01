Scene trailer is out; Suriya faces off against Naslen's psycho killer as he investigates a mysterious murder

The makers of Scene have unveiled the trailer for the upcoming crime thriller, starring Suriya and Naslen in lead roles. The trailer offers a glimpse into a mysterious murder investigation that brings Suriya face-to-face with a dangerous killer, played by Naslen. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim in a key role.

Scene trailer is out

The 2-minute and 4-second trailer of Scene opens with Suriya being introduced as DSP Inbaraaj, who is unwilling to rejoin duty. He even jokes about quitting his job and entering politics. However, things take a turn when he is assigned a disturbing case involving a 'psycho killer', played by Naslen. The makers have kept many details under wraps, making the trailer an intriguing first glimpse into the film's storyline.

Watch the trailer below:

When is Suriya's Scene releasing?

The film is slated to hit worldwide theatres on November 6, coinciding with Diwali. The Tamil film will also clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's mythological epic Ramayana Part 1, arriving in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Who is the film's director Jithu Madhavan?

For those who may not know, Jithu Madhavan is a filmmaker and writer known for films such as Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham and Soubin Shahir's Romancham. He also co-wrote the screenplay for Balan: The Boy and wrote the Malayalam film Painkili.

Scene: Cast and production details

Apart from Suriya and Naslen, the film features Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others. The film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam, with the editing done by Ajmal Sabu. Vineeth Augustian serves as the director of photography.

Suriya and Naslen's work front

On the work front, National Award-winning actor Suriya has had a busy 2026, with both his films, Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons, already released in theatres this year. Meanwhile, Naslen, who is best known for his work in films like Lokah: Chapter One - Chandra and Premalu, was last seen in Abhinav Sunder Nayak's Malayalam comedy Mollywood Times.

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