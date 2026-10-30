'Rocking Star' Yash's children Ayra, Yatharv watch dad's Ramayana at LA premiere for their first movie outing

For Yash and Radhika Pandit's children, Ayra and Yatharv, Ramayana is set to be a film they will remember for a long time. The upcoming epic marked their first experience of watching a movie on the big screen. The siblings watched it at an early premiere in Los Angeles.

Ramayana is Yash's children's first cinematic experience

Seven-year-old Ayra and Yatharv, who celebrates his seventh birthday on October 30, got their first taste of cinema through a story that has been part of Indian culture for generations. Details about their experience at the screening have not been shared publicly.

The film also marks an important career milestone for their father, Yash, who plays Ravana in the ambitious adaptation. He is also co-producing the project through his banner, Monster Mind Creations, alongside Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Yash, Radhika Pandit and their kids at Ramayana LA premiere

The meaning behind Yash and Radhika Pandit's children's names

There is another interesting connection between the family and the film. Yash and Radhika have previously spoken about the thought behind their children's names.

Ayra's name is inspired by Airavathi, another name for Goddess Lakshmi. Yatharv, meanwhile, means 'complete'. The couple has also revealed that his name brings together elements of the names Yash, Radhika and Ayra.

Ramayana: Cast and release date

Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash will portray Ravana, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman, with Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

The ambitious project is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The makers are developing the epic as a two-part cinematic saga.

The first part of Ramayana is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Its sequel is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. An IMAX release is also planned.

Sony Pictures will oversee the film's international distribution, except in India. Dharma Productions will handle its distribution across the Hindi-speaking market.

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