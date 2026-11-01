What is the Irumudi controversy? Know why Ravi Teja's film received notice from Telangana labour department

The film Irumudi, featuring South Indian actor Ravi Teja, has landed in a legal controversy. Following a complaint concerning child actor Nakshatra, the Telangana Labour Department has sent a notice to the film’s producers. The department took this action after receiving a complaint alleging that a minor girl was involved in the film’s shooting and promotional activities. A meeting has been scheduled with the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, to address the matter.

Issues raised by the organisation

According to Telangana Today, C Mahesh Babu, founder-president of the organisation Jai Lok Satta, filed a complaint with the Labour Department. The complaint raises concerns about Nakshatra’s working hours, the remuneration she received and other related issues. The Joint Labour Commissioner for the Ranga Reddy zone has called for a meeting with the production house on November 4.

Media reports indicate that the department will also investigate whether any remarks made or language used during promotional events compromised the dignity or safety of the child actor.

What documents has the department requested?

The department has requested documents concerning permission from the District Magistrate, parental consent, working hours, attendance records, arrangements for the child’s education and safety measures. The producers have also been asked to provide records of Nakshatra’s participation in promotional activities. Furthermore, they are required to clarify whether 20% of her earnings has been deposited into a fixed deposit account in her name. The producers have been instructed to bring all relevant documents to the scheduled meeting.

Why is Ravi Teja facing criticism?

The Telangana Labour Department's action comes at a time when Ravi Teja is facing criticism following the pre-release event for Irumudi. He has been accused of using an offensive term while speaking about child actor Nakshatra. During the event, which took place in August, the young actor asked him, “What nickname would you like to give me?” In response, Ravi used an objectionable term twice, leaving some of those around him visibly uncomfortable, although others began to laugh.

What did Ravi say?

When Nakshatra said, "Sorry, I don’t know what that means," Ravi replied, "I'll tell you later." While the term's literal meaning refers to someone who is "mature beyond their years," a phrase sometimes used affectionately for a bright or precocious child, it can also be perceived as derogatory when applied to women. Many social media users criticised the actor, while some of his fans defended him, arguing that the word is often used as a term of endearment.

Both the actor and the film's team have remained silent on the controversy.

About Irumudi

Irumudi was released in theatres on August 21 and received a positive response from audiences. Many viewers praised Ravi Teja's performance in the family drama, as well as the film’s storyline.

The plot revolves around a father who struggles with alcoholism and a violent past. He lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall and, at her request, decides to undertake the Ayyappa Deeksha, a period of religious observance and penance.

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