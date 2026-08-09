Director Shakeel Noorani arrested in rape case; actress alleges she was drugged, threatened with video

Mumbai:

Director Shakeel Noorani, who directed films like Joru Ka Ghulam and Bade Dil Wala, has been arrested by the Malvani Police in Mumbai in connection with an alleged rape and sexual assault case filed by a 33-year-old female actor. He is in police custody until August 12.

Shakeel Nooran called the actress at his residence

The victim has accused Shakeel Noorani, famous for writing, producing and directing Bollywood films like 'Bade Dilwala' (1999) and 'Joroo Ka Ghulam' (2000), of calling her to his house on the pretext of discussing a film project. According to the police, Noorani lured a 33-year-old actress to his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project and sexually assaulted her there. The case also includes allegations of drugging the woman and later threatening her through an alleged video.

The Malvani Police have registered a case under sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following his arrest, Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court on Saturday by the Malvani police, where he was remanded to police custody until August 12.

Allegations date back to 2016

According to the report, the actor first met the director in 2016 at an award function in Lokhandwala. During their interaction, he allegedly asked her to contact him regarding work on an upcoming project.

In her FIR, she alleged that the director offered her a drink when she later visited his residence in Malvani to read a script, following which she lost consciousness. She further alleged that Noorani threatened to circulate a video he had recorded and warned her against approaching the police or informing her family. The actor accused him of using the video to threaten and sexually assault her repeatedly on multiple occasions. She also alleged that Noorani repeatedly gave her contraceptive pills following the alleged sexual encounters. According to the report, the woman returned to Mumbai in 2026 while seeking financial assistance for medical treatment.

Shakeel Noorani's career and films

Shakeel Noorani is a well-known writer, director, and producer in Hindi cinema. He made his film debut with "Vishnu Deva," released in 1991. He transitioned into writing with "Bade Dilwala," released in 1999, for which he also directed and produced it. He also directed "Joroo Ka Ghulam," starring Govinda and Twinkle Khanna. Released in 2000, this film was a hit. Shakeel also directed "Tezaab: The Acid of Love," released in 2005.

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